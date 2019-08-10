As Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Fj Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Cambridge Trust Company Position in Eaton Vance (EV) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 30,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 717,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, down from 748,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 3,221 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 13.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%; 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF)

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 47.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 10,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,361 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 21,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 474,584 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc by 117,338 shares to 550,338 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 117,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco by 8,952 shares to 68,705 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $99.60 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.

