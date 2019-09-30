As Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Share Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Has Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million; Globant Sa (GLOB) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 102,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 274,514 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.74 million, down from 377,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.39. About 63,466 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 141,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 3,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35,000, down from 145,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 4.37 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Aurobindo Pharma eyes Mallinckrodt Opioids again – Economic Times; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SAYS DIANE GULYAS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – STRS Ohio Exits Position in Mallinckrodt; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MALLINCKRODT PLC TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT REPORTS ON FDA JOINT ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 27/03/2018 – $MNK — FDA AdCom on stannsoporfin for severe hyperbilirubinemia on May 3rd

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93 million for 47.14 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MNK’s profit will be $169.70 million for 0.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.53 actual EPS reported by Mallinckrodt plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $64,708 activity. Reasons Bryan M. bought 5,400 shares worth $48,383.