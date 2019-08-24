As Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Market Value Declined, Capital Growth Management LP Cut Its Position by $420,000; Acuity Brands (AYI) Position Raised by Balyasny Asset Management Llc

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 2.80M shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA RISK-BENEFIT DOESNT SUPPORT APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DEBT WAS ISSUED BY MALLINCKRODT INTERNATIONAL FINANCE SA IN 2013 IN PREPARATION FOR COMPANY’S SPIN-OFF FROM ITS FORMER PARENT; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Mallinckrodt employee alleges the ingredients in a best-selling drug are a mystery; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT – FDA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED RISK-BENEFIT PROFILE OF STANNSOPORFIN DOES NOT SUPPORT APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS ≥35 WEEKS OF GESTATIONAL AGE; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.08; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 3,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 86,583 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 82,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 248,555 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%

