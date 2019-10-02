As Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Value Declined, Shellback Capital LP Has Upped by $6.88 Million Its Holding; Fmr Has Trimmed Its Position in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) by $158.13 Million

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 5.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.47 million, down from 7.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 6,342 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 197.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 180,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 272,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, up from 91,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 8,392 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Punch & Associate Invest Mgmt Inc holds 435,283 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 651,390 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Gru LP accumulated 12,450 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 9,268 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 13,118 shares. Moreover, Nbw Limited Com has 1% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 94,014 shares. 65,963 were reported by Victory Mgmt. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc reported 800 shares stake. Illinois-based Hightower Limited Company has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.01% or 6,602 shares in its portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 201,751 shares to 74,816 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 45,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,705 shares, and cut its stake in Funko Inc.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 153,393 shares to 417,525 shares, valued at $102.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 180,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 498,624 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 465,722 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.11 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 7.19 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Invesco owns 1.37 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 344,264 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 52,801 shares. 887,854 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 50,980 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Limited has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv accumulated 16,775 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 16,842 shares.