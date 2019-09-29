As Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Cut Holding by $6.95 Million; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) as Share Price Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 31,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.25M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 797,291 shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 182,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The hedge fund held 138,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, down from 321,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $615.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 174,218 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 1.32 million shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $173.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 16,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CWST).

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 18.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $15.79 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 9,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shellback Ltd Partnership reported 1.32% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 0.13% or 24,610 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 21,610 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Glenmede Tru Communication Na stated it has 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 39,023 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 21,754 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). State Common Retirement Fund owns 33,047 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 59,342 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% or 10,673 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 31,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap has 0.03% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 35,780 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 7,653 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 810 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc reported 14,491 shares. Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership has 118,190 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,501 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Northpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 58,022 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,188 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 54,825 shares to 310,727 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 912,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).