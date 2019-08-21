As Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Price Declined, Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased by $1.97 Million Its Position; Moller Financial Services Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $689,440

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 50,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 29,441 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 79,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 316,849 shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.39. About 5.04M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 156,547 shares to 328,621 shares, valued at $28.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39M for 7.53 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (NYSE:FBHS) by 440,020 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $84.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).