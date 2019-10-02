As Malibu Boats (MBUU) Market Valuation Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increased Stake; Private Management Group Has Raised Its Position in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) by $903,114 as Stock Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 651,390 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.31 million, up from 633,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 228,954 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 100,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 720,522 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, up from 620,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 331,466 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Next Fin has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 24,888 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 1,216 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 21,754 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 94,014 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 31,806 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 1,736 are owned by Ameritas Prtnrs. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 133,674 shares. 35,883 are held by Bowling Port Mgmt Lc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 20,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc owns 20,584 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 75,419 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $49.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,850 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MBUU or YETI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Malibu Boats Welcomes TV Personalities Bill and Giuliana Rancic As Ambassadors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Executive Management Team Changes – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Malibu Boats Monsoon Engines Awarded 5 Star for Best Emissions Rating – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The 2019 Malibu Wakesetter 25 LSV Is the New Standard – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,570 shares to 19,965 shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 12,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM).