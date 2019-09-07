As Makemytrip LTD (Bearer) (MMYT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Capital World Investors Cut Position by $17.26 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Makemytrip Ltd (Bearer) (MMYT) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 639,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Makemytrip Ltd (Bearer) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 220,367 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: OPGN, PBYI, CODX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Hurt by Pricing Pressure – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares to 75,663 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).