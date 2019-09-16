As Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stock Value Declined, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Cut by $568,128 Its Holding; P-A-W Capital Decreased Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake by $420,000; Share Value Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 23,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 82,096 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 105,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 47,779 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $325.34. About 29,980 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 33,700 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 30,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05 million for 131.19 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.