As Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Lowered Position by $838,593; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Decreased by $14.51 Million Its Stake

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 31,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 41,101 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 72,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 609,909 shares traded or 121.37% up from the average. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07 million, down from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.25 million shares traded or 53.46% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA

