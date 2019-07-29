As Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Share Price Declined, Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Its Holding; Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $1.68 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.29 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MLN VS $682.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 95,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 196,833 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 32.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Announce Commencement of Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Smart & Final – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Global Management to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global seeks infrastructure partner: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Apollo Global Management – Benzinga” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 114.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $233.62M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Inc invested in 12,154 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 33,653 shares. Cap Ww reported 10.66M shares stake. 2.31M are owned by Natixis. Covey Cap Lc invested in 1.91% or 50,336 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 133,629 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De accumulated 3.54 million shares. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.27% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 4,890 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0.08% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pzena Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 251,642 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 14,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tiger Legatus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4.3% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 325,000 shares. Knott David M accumulated 322,708 shares.