As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Value Rose, Usca Ria Decreased by $415,732 Its Position; Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 278,893 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 290,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 292,936 shares traded or 24.18% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 691,020 shares. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc has 3.43% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 659,580 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 418,031 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,192 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc stated it has 127,289 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Orrstown Svcs invested 1.62% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated invested 1.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ipswich Inv invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Legal And General Public Lc accumulated 0.25% or 8.33 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.53% or 449,204 shares. Schulhoff & has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 215,676 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 628,626 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York invested 0.74% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,839 shares to 22,818 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. 54,116 were accumulated by Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 10,640 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 59,400 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,860 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 83,813 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 278,893 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 669 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 33,803 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Company owns 68,318 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 3,334 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 110,579 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).