As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Rose, Griffin Asset Management Cut by $549,400 Its Position; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Valuation Rose While Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 57.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 393,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 293,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, down from 686,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 481,161 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 59.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, down from 22,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 85,592 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MAIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has 321,809 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Heritage Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,334 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited accumulated 9,382 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 13,633 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 73,930 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Services reported 0% stake. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 10,663 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 0.07% or 969,852 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% or 18,650 shares in its portfolio.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 14,652 shares to 148,526 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 34,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.62M for 16.50 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.06 million for 12.00 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 61 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 0.01% or 175,780 shares. Da Davidson & owns 30,181 shares. The New York-based Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). American Asset Management Incorporated reported 12,300 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 363,719 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 41,037 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,000 shares. 13,055 were reported by Natl Asset. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 38,878 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs LP holds 2.75% or 1.23 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 129,875 shares. Hm Payson And holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fin Group Inc has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).