As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Share Price Rose, Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.11 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Boosted Its Position by $538,560 as Share Value Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 226,793 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 5,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $215.64. About 2.43M shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – Goldman backs women in finance initiative; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $40.57M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 28,254 shares to 30,254 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares to 9,034 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 352,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

