As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position; Noesis Capital Mangement Upped Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake by $96.26 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 266,319 shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 867 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 billion, up from 92,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.39M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,791 shares to 18,791 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.07% or 108,614 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 9,307 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 1,032 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0% or 696 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 111,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates owns 400,209 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc stated it has 47,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 130 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 18,743 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 88,744 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 123,176 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) by 128 shares to 16,673 shares, valued at $256.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4,929 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 23,766 shares. Boston invested in 0.08% or 544,112 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 3.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 396,723 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 340,649 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Havens Ltd Liability Com owns 11,100 shares. Bokf Na reported 182,981 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc owns 175,249 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated invested in 3,556 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 90,246 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 35,756 shares. Moreover, Lau Lc has 1.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,084 shares.

