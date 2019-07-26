As Main Street Capital (MAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Optimum Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.11 Million; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Decreased Evercore Class A (EVR) Position as Stock Price Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60,000, down from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 93,759 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc Class A (EVR) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 29,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 826,043 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17M, down from 855,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 144,350 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,430 shares to 12,930 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.89 million for 16.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Lifeplan Group reported 783 shares stake. Van Eck Assoc Corp has 400,209 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Regal Investment Advsrs Limited accumulated 5,969 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc World has 12,836 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 523 shares or 0% of the stock. Hl Services Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 19,209 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 17,922 shares. Optimum invested in 1,605 shares. 731 are held by Regions Corp. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 970,062 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0.07% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. 1,379 Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) shares with value of $122,485 were sold by Pensa Paul.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 140,404 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $111.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 815,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Site Centers Corp..