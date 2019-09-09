As Main Str Cap Com (MAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position; Blackrock Has Decreased Its Position in Unitil (UTL) by $912,006 as Stock Value Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 16,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.32M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 37,363 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Main Str Cap Corp Com (MAIN) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.03 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Main Str Cap Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 228,885 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 576,057 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 41,298 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 171,635 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 27,856 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 9,461 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 30,067 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc has invested 0.01% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 206 shares. 2,963 are owned by Assetmark. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 178 shares. 47,646 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Tributary Capital Ltd has invested 0.78% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 2,700 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 0.04% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 11,992 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 134,439 shares to 10.62 million shares, valued at $806.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI).

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.09M for 106.63 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,116 shares to 34,766 shares, valued at $2.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 15,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,117 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).