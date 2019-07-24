As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Valuation Rose, Springowl Associates Lifted Holding; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Market Valuation Rose, Oak Hill Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position by $5.29 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 373,683 shares traded or 22.99% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 338,375 shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Co owns 50,232 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. North Run Limited Partnership accumulated 5.71% or 1.21 million shares. Northern Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Invesco has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 82,010 shares. 28,250 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation. Nomura Holdg accumulated 105,787 shares. 52,263 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Inc has 10,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 50,000 shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.05M shares. Silverback Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 500,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 492,125 shares. California-based Oaktree Mgmt LP has invested 0.46% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 15,323 shares.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn invested in 673,868 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.61M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 117,080 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 2,000 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 14,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.07M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,088 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 12,400 were reported by Cutter Company Brokerage. 10,714 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. Mariner Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% or 149,715 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 1.1% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 626,509 shares. 193,259 were reported by Q Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).