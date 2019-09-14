As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Valuation Rose, Silverback Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lifted Its Position in Intuit (INTU) by $1.53 Million as Market Value Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 309.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 7,758 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 1,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $265.22. About 832,164 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 103,068 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.75 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

