As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Valuation Rose, Silverback Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.03 Million; Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Position Held by Verity Asset Management Inc

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 103,068 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 50,809 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 429,163 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 43,815 shares. Legal And General Plc reported 3,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 28,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 492,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet LP invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.03% or 504,800 shares. Brigade Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 47,657 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 123,124 shares. 171,451 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors Ltd.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.75M for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares to 7.93 million shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Needham Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 22,700 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.29% or 40,121 shares in its portfolio. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc reported 9.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hwg Limited Partnership owns 3.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,403 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 8.34M shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.7% or 29.78 million shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Of Virginia Va has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington-based Washington Tru National Bank has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 36,070 shares. 74,491 were accumulated by Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc reported 285,685 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 292,300 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap accumulated 13,917 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 25,076 shares to 20,373 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 41,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,649 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).