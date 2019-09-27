As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Value Rose, Silverback Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.03 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position by $11.66 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 80.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 153,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,225 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 191,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 3.31M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 68,124 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $149,292 activity.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 504,800 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 184,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 199,884 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl stated it has 3,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Springowl Lc holds 1.45% or 103,582 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 96,075 shares in its portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtn Ltd Com invested 1.7% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Citadel Advsrs reported 41,229 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 79,295 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 43,815 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdt Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 49,411 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 0.01% or 563,426 shares in its portfolio.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.76M shares to 31.82M shares, valued at $45.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J And Co has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ca reported 12,110 shares. New Hampshire-based Lumbard & Kellner Limited Com has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 74,905 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 6,367 shares. Swedbank owns 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.38 million shares. 2.67M were reported by Harding Loevner Lp. Wealthquest holds 13,305 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated reported 0.96% stake. First Allied Advisory holds 0.5% or 186,997 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 3,700 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 1.95M shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 125,639 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 3,498 shares. Mondrian Prtn holds 757,249 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.57 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.