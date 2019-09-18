As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Value Rose, Silverback Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Lumina Fund Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 390,016 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 21,234 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main National Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,702 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.59% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 1.39 million shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.01% or 4,903 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 9,123 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,682 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 185,273 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 20,333 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 40,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.06 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 0.77% or 102,065 shares. Earnest Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Covington Capital holds 40,050 shares.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 17,327 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 275 shares. S Squared Technology Llc reported 257,653 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 41,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,229 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Connor Clark Lunn Management has 371,852 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Com owns 49,632 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 35,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 50,000 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. Sei Invests Company reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 49,066 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares to 28.66 million shares, valued at $29.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amyris Inc by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).