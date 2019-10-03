As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Silverback Asset Management Lowered Holding; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 327,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.22 million, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 332,937 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 150,844 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 7,633 shares to 312,153 shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 46,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 14,557 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 10,023 shares. 203,476 are owned by Ameriprise. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 86,734 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 32,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Granahan Inv Management Ma reported 179,226 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 81,482 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The owns 20,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Menta Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 6.48 million shares for 3.89% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 11,282 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 0% or 119 shares.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80M shares to 7.93 million shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amyris Inc.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearline Limited Partnership holds 0.55% or 109,019 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 1.05M shares. 49,411 are owned by Pdts Ltd Liability Corporation. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 31,618 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 43,815 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 17,327 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 2,715 shares. North Run Lp holds 836,836 shares. 32,072 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 10,794 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 171,451 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd Co holds 1.99% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 257,653 shares. 16,115 are held by Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp.