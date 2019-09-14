As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Rose, Silverback Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.03 Million; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted Its Asml Holding N V (Call) (ASML) Holding by $1.93 Million as Valuation Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (Call) (ASML) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92 million, up from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 376,422 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 103,068 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.75 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75 million shares to 18.75M shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oaktree Cap Management LP stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 5.87% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 2,715 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 1 shares. Springowl Limited Co reported 103,582 shares stake. Northern Trust reported 12,180 shares. 49,066 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 35,441 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 32,072 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 80,471 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 27,765 shares to 437,368 shares, valued at $20.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtalem Global Ed Inc by 873,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).