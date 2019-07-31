As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Rose, Cohen Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $500,563; As Netgear (NTGR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 237.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 234,207 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.65M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 850,562 shares traded or 175.28% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial owns 200 shares. Clearline Lp owns 201,971 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. North Run Ltd Partnership has invested 5.71% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 241,265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 50,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 492,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 62,697 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Cap Ltd Company accumulated 2.05M shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 105,787 were accumulated by Nomura. 500,000 are held by Silverback Asset Management Lc. S Squared Tech owns 257,653 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Banco Santander MÃ©xico Will Report 2Q19 Results After Market Close On July 25th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SYBX, MAT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MagnaChip Surpasses the 500 Million Milestone in Cumulative Shipments of Display Driver ICs for OLED Screens – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report Bolsa Mexicana de Valores:TERRA13.MX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NETGEAR, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Netgear Stock Fell Today – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Netgear (NTGR) – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netgear: Management Expects To Boost Growth For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.16% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 23,349 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 244,361 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 0.02% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 220,022 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 2,106 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Macroview Ltd Co holds 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 61 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com has 88,224 shares. Piedmont Investment has 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 7,893 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability owns 931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 39 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 53,690 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Co Ma accumulated 0.05% or 117,331 shares. 785,906 are owned by Northern Tru Corporation.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $116,374 activity. WERDANN MICHAEL A sold $116,374 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Tuesday, February 5. Henry David John also sold $28,612 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, January 31. Rogers Tamesa sold $78,387 worth of stock or 1,987 shares.