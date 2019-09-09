As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Lowered Position; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Share Value Rose, Whitebox Advisors Upped Its Position by $947,223

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 3.54M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 531,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 57,241 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 197,402 shares. Oaktree Mngmt LP invested 0.46% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Bridgeway Management has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 11,800 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 4,471 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 23,445 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.64M shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 62,697 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 8,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Run Capital Limited Partnership reported 5.71% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Nomura reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Clearline L P, a New York-based fund reported 201,971 shares. Brigade Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.69% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 25,561 shares. Product Limited Co accumulated 57,323 shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MagnaChip Semiconductor to Present at the 2019 Citi Technology Conference on September 4, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $8.89 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company owns 6,900 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 133,600 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Penn Capital has invested 0.31% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 20,902 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Adage Prns Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 681,230 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 44,210 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.69M shares. Dean Investment Associates Lc has 0.13% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 17,010 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha has 98,027 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 448,050 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 43,458 shares to 39,102 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09 million shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.