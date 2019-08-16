As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Price Rose, Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake; Kingfisher Capital Has Increased Its Dominion Resources (D) Stake by $317,604

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.26M market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 138,730 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 726,507 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,949 are owned by Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 457,011 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Invest Counsel owns 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,493 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,334 shares. 5,736 are owned by Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Com. Rbo Limited Liability Company invested in 3.28% or 177,938 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan), a Japan-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.32% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 176,325 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 3,283 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westpac reported 0% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jones Fin Lllp invested in 0% or 13,508 shares. 25,030 were reported by Town Country Natl Bank Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 1.16 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Keystone Planning has 3.35% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares to 149,927 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 398,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.