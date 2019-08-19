As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shares Rose, North Run Capital LP Decreased Holding; Stryker Com (SYK) Stock Rose While Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $855,965

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 133,948 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 4,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 212,586 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.99 million, down from 216,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $218.92. About 992,114 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,873 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 416,884 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 777 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 82,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 12,180 shares. Moreover, North Run Ltd Partnership has 5.71% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 1.21 million shares. S Squared Tech Limited Liability Com reported 1.47% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Davenport & Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.01M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 11,800 shares. 57,323 are owned by Ptnrs Llc. 1.03M were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 8,506 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc, a New York-based fund reported 74,045 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 8,418 shares to 305,898 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs holds 120,986 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.98% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 43,295 shares. 21,937 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company. St Johns Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Co accumulated 6,964 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 43,143 shares. Mercer Advisers has 0.24% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Northstar Investment holds 38,416 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 80 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bank Of Stockton accumulated 6,656 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,175 shares. Crawford Counsel has 27,500 shares. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,061 shares. Century Inc reported 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Accredited Invsts holds 1,695 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.