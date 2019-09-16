As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Share Price Rose, Silverback Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.03 Million; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Stake by $902,500

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 103,068 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27 million, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 84,933 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 25/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Knot Reappointed as Dutch Central Bank President for 7 Years; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SEES NO MATERIAL RISKS TO FIN STABILITY FROM CRYPTO-ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT: BOND-BUYING SHOULD BE PHASED OUT AFTER SEPTEMBER; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III IS `KEY’ FOR GLOBAL BANKS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’s Knot Urges QE End to Help Wean World Economy Off Stimulus; 29/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS U.S. CONSUMERS WILL PAY PRICE FOR ANY PROTECTIONISM; 29/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from ECB policymaker Knot in a Reuters interview; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION OUTLOOK HAS BEEN QUITE STABLE OVER SEVERAL QUARTERS; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS EURO-AREA OUTPUT GAP PROBABLY CLOSED AT END OF 2017

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares to 14.59 million shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amyris Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 275 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 49,066 shares. Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 298,452 shares. The New York-based Millennium Limited Com has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Mgmt Lc owns 397,287 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 10,794 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 83,231 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 563,426 shares stake. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.51% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.42 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Com has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 17,327 shares. North Run Limited Partnership reported 5.87% stake.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Small Caps Are Back: Two 8%-11% Yielders Overlooked By The Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2018 – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KNOT Offshore Partners LP to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KNOT Offshore Partners LP 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Record Earnings And A 10% Yield On Qualified Dividends – Buy This Niche MLP On The Dip (No K-1) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 18, 2017.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 296,500 shares to 9.16 million shares, valued at $191.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 710,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.05M shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).