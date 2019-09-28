As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Share Price Rose, Holder Silverback Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.03 Million Its Holding; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 466,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524.05M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 102,732 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares to 14.59M shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Prtn Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 365,300 are owned by Proxima Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 184,974 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 28,250 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 1.05M shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund LP has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 492,125 shares. Silverback Asset Mngmt Ltd has 397,287 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 371,852 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 50,809 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 123,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 2,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Run Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 836,836 shares. 195,600 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.47% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.03% or 270 shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 99 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 127,702 shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 159,038 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 11,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest Inc has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Lc reported 3,415 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust Finance has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Whittier reported 5,058 shares. Somerset Tru owns 10,892 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited stated it has 2,491 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 300,000 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $323.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 362,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.