As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Lowered by $1.03 Million Its Position; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Valuation Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Its Stake by $1.68 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 156,879 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 26,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 129,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, up from 103,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 863,025 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.