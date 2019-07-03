As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Valuation Rose, Silverback Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.34 Million; Haverford Trust Company Lifted Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $4.71 Million; Shares Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 330,245 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 11,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.27M, up from 282,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $475.35. About 301,595 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK TO LAUNCH TWO ETFS SCREENING GUNMAKERS, BIG SELLERS; 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES ARE ANOTHER HUNTING GROUND FOR SHORT-END OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to time the market and always be invested; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX & BLACKROCK REPORT COMMERCIAL OP FOR WIND FARM IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 03/04/2018 – NOKIAN TYRES SAYS BLACKROCK HOLDING FELL BELOW 5% TO 4.77%

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $204,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 1 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp invested in 28,250 shares. 75,220 were accumulated by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). S Squared Ltd has 1.47% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 257,653 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 23,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,251 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Oaktree Cap Management LP has 0.46% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Springowl Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.33% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 133,082 shares. Invesco owns 82,010 shares. James accumulated 0.03% or 52,210 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 50,232 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 24,912 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd has 9,041 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Farmers Bancorp invested 0.67% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 59,566 shares or 1.15% of the stock. First Personal Financial Ser, a North Carolina-based fund reported 952 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 9,895 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 527,472 were reported by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Synovus accumulated 3,969 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Finemark State Bank Trust invested in 32,192 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Inv Advsrs Limited has invested 0.44% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hudson Bay Management LP accumulated 2,000 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In invested in 0.51% or 23,030 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 932 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 41,572 shares to 22,336 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,134 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

