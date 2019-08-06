As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder North Run Capital LP Decreased Stake; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) Holding as Share Value Rose

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 301,780 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 3,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 10,918 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 14,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $498.76. About 457,127 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Gp Incorporated holds 378 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp owns 4,059 shares. 700 were accumulated by John G Ullman And Associates. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 6,191 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 350 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.02% or 370 shares. 15,849 are held by Blair William & Il. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 0.7% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,109 shares. Hs Mgmt Partners Ltd Liability has invested 3.4% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 3,437 were reported by West Oak Capital Ltd Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.59% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 44,958 shares. First Personal Services holds 0.09% or 676 shares. Mason Street accumulated 11,640 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.15 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 205,560 shares to 207,060 shares, valued at $39.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 34,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ).