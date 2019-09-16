As Magna Intl (MGA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rr Partners LP Trimmed Stake; Sasco Capital Increased Its Stericycle (SRCL) Stake by $18.09 Million; Market Value Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 114.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 384,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 721,708 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.46M, up from 336,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 181,380 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 435,146 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Magna (TSX:MG) Stock Rose 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59 million for 9.03 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stericycle Announces CFO and New Senior Leaders – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stericycle Announces Proposed Offering of $550.0 Million in Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stericycle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 65,390 shares to 152,215 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,407 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).