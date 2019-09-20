As Magna Intl (MGA) Valuation Declined, Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut Holding by $3.08 Million; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Increased Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $5.02 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 832,043 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1529.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 116,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 124,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 7,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 16.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.58 million for 8.95 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valuation Analysis On Magna International, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: This Stock Could Be 1 of the Best Investments of 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,657 shares to 3,913 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,475 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.55% or 380,494 shares. First Personal Financial Services has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Telemus Cap Limited Liability holds 60,822 shares. Asset has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 8,582 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 101.54M shares. Optimum Advsr reported 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kempen Mngmt Nv accumulated 23,461 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Family Mngmt invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 87,750 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Com holds 30,858 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 182,484 shares. City Hldgs has 1.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 90,542 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1,250 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.