As Magna Intl (MGA) Valuation Declined, Elm Ridge Management Trimmed by $1.00 Million Its Holding; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $3.36 Million as Shares Rose

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 64,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 85,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.03 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 966,582 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.12M for 7.71 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00 million for 10.50 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 570,836 shares in its portfolio. Lpl invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 84,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,780 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 53,992 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22.68 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 93,994 shares. Snow Management Lp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 437,145 shares. Missouri-based Scout has invested 0.48% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 78,500 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 180,142 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.