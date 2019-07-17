As Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $4.14 Million; As Pebblebrook Hotel Tr Com (PEB) Stock Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.39 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr Com (PEB) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 44,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.50M, down from 4.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 784,465 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED IMPLIED OFFER IS 5.8% ABOVE ORIGINAL OFFER; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE LASALLE HOTEL MERGER; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 1.82M shares traded or 50.13% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PEB’s profit will be $108.43 million for 8.24 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $518.99 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.