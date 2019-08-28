As Magna Intl (MGA) Shares Declined, Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Position by $1.00 Million; The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Auxier Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 64,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 85,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 24,466 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 343,695 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,762 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).