As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Stake; Arbor Investment Advisors Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Has Raised by $462,150 as Shares Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 518,138 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington State Bank invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Town Country Fincl Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 62,848 shares. First Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.41M shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 1.16 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 205,361 shares. Polaris Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 3.58% or 11.97 million shares. Cypress Funds Llc, a California-based fund reported 289,000 shares. Fragasso Group holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,202 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 5.93M shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 288,811 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.81% or 9.41M shares. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Limited has 2.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kames Cap Public Limited invested in 2.56% or 765,539 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,673 shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $515.77M for 7.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

