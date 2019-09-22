As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $2.16 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $307,889

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 295,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.71M, down from 339,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 626,759 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 13,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 11,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,900 shares to 24,387 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 30,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,549 shares, and cut its stake in Nlight Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bancshares accumulated 890 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 578,395 shares. Financial Architects invested in 2,703 shares. Moreover, Locust Wood Capital Advisers has 2.61% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 233,040 shares. Duncker Streett has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 505 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisor Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 16,032 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP invested in 229,302 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 98,475 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 28,913 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Communications Ca reported 4.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kessler Invest Grp Limited holds 250 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Holderness Investments has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Cheering Magna’s Fall – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Ahead of the Transportation Boom – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.