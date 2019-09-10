As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Stake; As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Price Rose, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Increased by $22.24 Million Its Holding

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 575,079 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 5086.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 74.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 75.64M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 456,619 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concho Resources: Now Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BBL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP Group: Surfing On The Iron Ore Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: BHP Group (BBL) – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.