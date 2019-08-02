As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Price Declined, Holder Water Island Capital Lifted Its Position; Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $750,430

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 649,431 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 175,719 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 168,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 6.11M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 0.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.30M shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.3% or 480,546 shares. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,841 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 413,941 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 0.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 116,725 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial owns 1.91M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company holds 1.09% or 669,796 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Corporation Il owns 158,918 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 444,109 shares stake. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 3.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 283,568 shares. 201,134 are owned by Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.88% or 13,943 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.73% or 52,013 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $44.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).