As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Price Declined, Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Position; Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Shareholder Westpac Banking Cut Its Holding by $130.61 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 28,645 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, down from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.78M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 33,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 175,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 709,598 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $451.37 million for 8.69 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $446.12M for 11.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

