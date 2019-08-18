As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Holding by $3.92 Million; Compass Minerals (CMP) Holder Bruce & Co Has Increased Position by $4.32 Million

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 179,925 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 81,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 87,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 1.01 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 30,271 shares to 140,043 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is it Time to Buy This Award-Winning Automotive Supplier Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $105,080 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,680 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 9,100 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Grp Inc accumulated 88,711 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares stake. Edgemoor Inv Advsr stated it has 49,535 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,696 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 76,634 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 489 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 61,581 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated has 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 2,626 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Legal & General Grp Plc has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 46,020 shares.