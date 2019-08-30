As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Invesco LTD Has Cut Holding by $1.96 Million; As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Rose, Creative Planning Has Boosted Holding by $308,708

Creative Planning increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 108.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,174 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.06. About 77,237 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 40,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 589,651 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.71 million, down from 630,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 331,442 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Magna International (MGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surgery Partners Inc by 29,898 shares to 72,378 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 37,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 2,761 shares to 5,436 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) by 67,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 602,298 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connable Office, Michigan-based fund reported 2,353 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company, New York-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.28% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.03% or 2,286 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Ct has 2.06% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 1.14M shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,250 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 11,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 4,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.09% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cordasco Financial Network owns 400 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company accumulated 33,214 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).