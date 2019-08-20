As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lowered Its Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $401,145

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 132,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 260,462 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, down from 392,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 320,573 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 2.95 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 581,895 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $95.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 110,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Ltd reported 2,290 shares stake. 433,617 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 1.76 million shares. South State Corporation stated it has 49,974 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 0.21% or 244,370 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 7,679 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 617,071 shares. Bennicas And Associates reported 29,175 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 55,140 shares. Guardian Cap Lp owns 5,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Research Glob Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 400,000 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 21,884 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fifth Third Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.