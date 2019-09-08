As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position by $422,400; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $585,385; Share Value Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33M, up from 531,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 709,598 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of stock or 160,000 shares. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

