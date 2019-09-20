As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Stake by $2.54 Million; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Declined, North Point Portfolio Managers Increased by $3.25 Million Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 51,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 92,256 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, down from 144,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 498,161 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $9.91 during the last trading session, reaching $296.06. About 1.13M shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 222,685 shares to 313,923 shares, valued at $53.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 55,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.58M for 8.87 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,466 shares to 226,033 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

