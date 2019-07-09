As Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined, Addenda Capital Lowered Holding; Overlook Holdings LTD Holding in Bidu Us (BIDU) Increased by $7.78 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 33,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 175,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 810,937 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.5. About 1.48 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.81 million for 7.31 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,848 shares to 152,182 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

