As Magna International (MGA) Stock Value Declined, Fairpointe Capital Upped Stake by $13.71 Million; Panagora Asset Management Increases Stake in Corvel (CRVL)

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 279,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.65M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 959,604 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corvel Corp (CRVL) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 4,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The institutional investor held 68,635 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 64,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corvel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.34. About 63,304 shares traded. CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) has risen 55.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVL News: 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q Rev $144M; 31/05/2018 – CORVEL CORP CRVL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 7.5 PCT TO $144 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CorVel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRVL); 09/03/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 31/05/2018 – CORVEL ANNOUNCES REVENUES AND EARNINGS; 17/05/2018 – CorVel Announces Fiscal Earnings Release Webcast; 31/05/2018 – Corvel 4Q EPS 47c; 27/04/2018 – CorVel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CorVel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN) by 175,892 shares to 424,196 shares, valued at $40.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 196,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 150,737 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 168,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,226 shares, and cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CRVL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 13.04 million shares or 55.29% more from 8.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,753 were reported by Principal Fin Gp. Ameriprise Finance reported 91,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtn Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,206 shares. 131,241 were reported by Btim. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 9,828 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Bessemer owns 26,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 4,886 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 18 shares. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,605 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 24,296 shares stake. 6,853 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) for 47,335 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 68,635 shares.